Friends say woman faked cancer for attention, not for money

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman accused of duping friends and colleagues into thinking she had cancer is facing a charge of theft by deception.

Police say 25-year-old Naples resident Hillary McLellan was accused of taking $10,500 raised to pay for her cancer-related expenses and turned herself in this week.

Friends tell the Portland Press Herald they believe she faked illness for attention, not money. They became suspicious when she showed no side effects of radiation and chemotherapy.

McLellan is a friendly, outgoing bartender. She declined to comment to the Portland Press Herald. The Associated Press couldn’t find a telephone listing for her.

She was released from the Cumberland County Jail on $1,060 bail. She could face up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both if convicted.

