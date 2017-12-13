Gardner man’s death ruled a homicide

GARDNER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say they are now investigating a Gardner man’s death as a homicide.

Randy Vaillancourt, 56, was found dead in his apartment at 50 Nichols Street on Saturday.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said Vaillancourt’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

The medical examiner determined Vaillancourt’s cause of death to be blunt-force trauma, according to Early’s office.

Gardner police and state police are assisting with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)