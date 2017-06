BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - Bourne Police say there was a gas main break that caused people in the area to evacuate.

Officials say it happened in the Buzzards Bay area on Lincoln Avenue and Eldridge Avenue.

The gas leak caused smoke and excess gas to pour out of the main.

Residents in the area are back in their homes tonight.

