NEW YORK (WHDH) - It’s a first for the Girl Scouts of Greater New York—Girl Scout Troop 6000 is made up of homeless girls.

The troop was created by a mother who lose home, as a way to give her girls something to look forward to.

All the members live at the “Sleep Inn” in Queens.

The Girl Scouts of Greater New York is covering all of the costs for the group.

Girl Scout Troop 6000 is 25 members strong—and still growing.

