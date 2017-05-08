Girl sings for children at Michigan hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WHDH) — A fifth-grader who loves to sing performs for children at a hospital in Michigan, hoping that she can give them strength and lift their spirits.

Kanin Thelen said she was inspired to help when her vocal coach was diagnosed with cancer. She sang to raise money for him and she does the same for a classmate who has leukemia. She then brought her singing to patients at the hospital.

“I want to let them know that even if they are sick that I can still make them feel better,” said Kanin.

Nurses said they notice a change when Kanin visits because the patients will smile and some will even eat or play when they did not want to before. Families with children in the hospital said they welcome Kanin’s singing because it gives them all a nice break.

“Just having some happiness come to my son is really important,” said Brenda Davis, whose son has been in the hospital since February.

