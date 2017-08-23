CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles say a computer glitch caused hundreds of letters threatening license and registration suspensions to be sent out this month.

DMV spokesman Paul Grimaldi said Wednesday the erroneous letters went out due to complications with the transition to a new computer system. The letters incorrectly warned car owners they had failed to get a required vehicle safety inspection.

Grimaldi says the 739 records have been updated to reflect the vehicles have up-to-date inspections. New letters are being sent to drivers.

The agency launched its long-delayed computer system last month.

The state sued Palo Alto, California-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. last year over the unfinished project to replace the agency’s 40-year-old computer system.

Rhode Island settled with the company in April.

