‘Got to get to bottom’ of Trump-Russia probe, Seth Moulton says

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Capping off a chaotic week in Washington D.C., Massachusetts Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton took center stage Saturday at a middle school in Newburyport.

“My number one priority has been standing up to our president,” Moulton said in front of cheering crowd.

Moulton said he’s glad to be back in the Bay State after a week dominated by the fallout from the firing of FBI director James Comey.

“This is very, very serious stuff. We’ve got to get to the bottom of what’s going on with this administration and the Russian people,” Moulton told 7’s Matt Rascon.

The outspoken Trump critic laid out his priorities, including continuing to oppose the president, while also calling for change in the Democratic party.

“For Democrats out there, we have got to come to terms with the fact that we lost,” Moulton told the crowd.

Moulton’s responses to questions were met mostly with cheers, but some weren’t so impressed.

“How can you justify allowing President Trump to have unilateral power to launch a nuclear war,” one member of the audience asked.

One man even let Moulton know he plans to run against him, then questioned him on sanctuary cities.

“I cannot understand how you can support any of these people actually being here,” the man said to Moulton.

Even with Trump on his first major trip abroad, Moulton’s main message was clear.

“The overriding concern in the room is with our president,” Moulton said.

Moulton says a special prosecutor is a step in the right direction, but is calling for an independent bipartisan commission.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in Washington and we got to do it in a bipartisan way,” Moulton said. “It’s hard to get that done when all we hear is scandal after scandal in the oval office.

