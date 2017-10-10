Gov. Baker hopes for momentum as opioid commission is set to release final report

BOSTON (WHDH) — President Donald Trump’s commission to fight opioid abuse is set to release its final report for recommendations on fighting the drug epidemic and Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) said he hopes it is met with a bipartisan approach.

Baker serves on the panel, led by Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). While congressional approval is needed for some of the panel’s recommendations, he said that is not the case for all of them. Baker said the panel is bipartisan and hopes that will make a difference.

“I hope the fact that we have Democrats and Republicans on this commission will help us create some momentum for a bipartisan approach for dealing with Washington,” said Baker. He said the recommendations will be a chance for Congress and the Trump administration to show their resolved in dealing with the opioid crisis.

Baker also announced what he called a “first in the nation” set of educational core principles for social works. Nine schools of social work in Massachusetts are agreeing to add these principles to their teachings.

“These are social workers on the front lines, whether it’s in clinics, in substances abuse programs, mental health programs and the like,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Baker did not say if Trump is doing all he can to fight the opioid crisis but said the panel is a good start.

