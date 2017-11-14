Gov. Baker proposes more legislation to fight opioid addiction

BOSTON (WHDH) — Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) is asking for additional help in fighting the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts with new legislation.

The new initiative, called the Care Act, builds on legislation passed a year-and-a-half ago. Baker said when that passed, he did not get everything he asked for.

The Care Act proposes cracking down on drug trafficking. It also proposes sending people to involuntary drug treatment for 72 hours if they come to a hospital emergency room after overdosing. Baker said the act is a targeted approach to increased access to treatment and recovery services, along with strenghtening education and prevention efforts.

