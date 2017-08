BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker is set to sign an act today that would make the first week in August, Ice Bucket Challenge Week.

The Ice Bucket Challenge was inspired by Boston College alum, Pete Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS.

The nationwide challenge has raised millions of dollars for ALS research.

