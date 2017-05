The governor of Maine has a new bill that is targeting substance abuse in pregnant women.

Governor Paul LePage wants more people to be responsible for reporting the suspected substance abuse.

Currently state law requires certain health care providers to report when infants show signs of drug withdrawal.

LePage’s bill would expand on that law.

