Grandmother and infant carjacked at gunpoint in southern Florida

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A grandmother, who was with her infant grandchild, was carjacked at gunpoint after pulling into their driveway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the moment when Angela Powell, with her 7-month-old granddaughter Peyton in the backseat, were threatened at gunpoint after pulling up to their home.

“I was so afraid, and he just took my phone out my hand, and my keys. It was like God was saying to me, ‘Don’t look at him,’” said Powell. “He had some mercy on me because I just begged for my life. I said, ‘Please don’t kill me, please don’t kill me.’”

Surveillance footage showed a Nissan Ultima dropping off the armed subject at the scene.

Powell and her grandchild had just returned from a gas station around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when the armed subject, wearing a red shirt and mask, held her at gunpoint.

“I would have died for her yesterday. I was like … that’s why I didn’t take her out when I seen ’em,” said Powell.

Footage showed Powell carrying Peyton away as her car was stolen.

“If it wasn’t for God I know I would have been dead. He didn’t allow him to do what he wanted to do. He just kind of, like, calmed me down by putting the gun in his pocket,” she said. “When I prayed, I just said, ‘God, have mercy on him because he could have killed me.’”

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

