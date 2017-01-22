Green Bay Packers flight delayed to Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia (WHDH) — The Green Bay Packers finally arrived in Atlanta around 8 p.m. Saturday night, more than three hours later than originally expected.

Their charter plane was unable to take off from Green Bay’s airport due to heavy fog, forcing the team to bus more than 100 miles to Milwaukee.

They then took off from there.

Kickoff for the Falcons-Packers Championship game is still set for 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

