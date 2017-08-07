BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line riders should expect changes during Monday evening’s commute due to a derailed train.

Sky 7 was over the scene after a train on the Green Line’s B branch derailed near Packard’s Corner.

The MBTA says shuttle buses are now running between Blanford Street and Washington Street.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Stay with 7News for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)