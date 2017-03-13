BOSTON (AP) — Advocates for legalized marijuana say there’s no reason for the Legislature to make changes in the voter-approved law in Massachusetts.

The group that sponsored the November ballot question on recreational marijuana urged lawmakers on Monday to defer any action until after the Cannabis Control Commission, a regulatory board created by the law, is appointed and begins its work.

Jim Borghesani, a spokesman for Yes on 4, says policymakers on Beacon Hill have created a “false narrative” that the law allowing adults to legally possess and grow marijuana has major deficiencies that need fixing.

The Legislature’s marijuana policy committee is scheduled to begin public hearings next week. It could consider changes to the law, including higher taxes on retail pot sales.

Rhode Island legislators have been considering marijuana legalization more seriously since the Massachusetts vote.

