SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Police in Saugus are searching for a man who they say flashed a gun during a robbery in the town Saturday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to Amato’s Liquor Store on Lincoln Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

Upon arrival, police said officers learned that a man entered the store a short time earlier and brandished a black handgun while demanding money. They added that the suspect fled on foot with an unknown quantity of cash.

“He put the gun on my belly and pushed me over behind the counter,” the clerk told 7News.

The clerk opened the register and watched as the suspect grabbed all the cash, in addition to a cigar box filled with money.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans or sweatpants, a black mask and a camouflage New England Patriots logo ball cap.

Local and state police searched the area but no one was found.

The store clerk was not injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saugus Police Detective Frank Morello at 781-941-1181.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)