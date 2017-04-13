Gunfire just misses young girl in Arizona

Chandler, AZ (WHDH) — Police in Chandler, Arizona have released video taken inside of a strip mall barbershop.

The video shows a little girl who easily could have been the victim of gunfire.

The 4-year-old goes over to the chairs and sits down. Seconds later, gunfire shatters the store window.

The girl narrowly escaped getting shot.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from glass debris, but is expected to be okay.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, 23-year-old Michael Hart and 21-year-old Rafael Santos.

Police believe the gunfire stemmed from an apartment dispute between Hart and employees at a nearby tattoo shop.

