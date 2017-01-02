Harvard Graduate students accuse school of meddling in unionization vote

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Harvard Graduate students who continue to fight for unionization have said the university interfered in their voting process.

Graduate students said the school prevented hundreds of people from voting in an election in November.

The election would have determined whether the students would be represented by the United Autoworkers Union.

University officials denied the allegations.

