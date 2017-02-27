CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan says protecting the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ community were topics of her meeting with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Hassan, a Democrat, met with Judge Neil Gorsuch on Monday. Hassan says she also emphasized her concerns about money in politics. Hassan says she’ll continue to “thoroughly vet” Gorsuch’s record. She’s expressed concern with some of his positions but hasn’t said whether she’ll vote for or against him.

Hassan and fellow Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen both say Gorsuch deserves a full hearing.

Hassan’s former rival, defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte, is guiding Gorsuch through the confirmation process. She was in attendance at the meeting.

