Hawaii 5th grader offered college football scholarship

Honolulu, HI (WHDH) — He just completed 5th grade, but the 11-year-old boy from Honolulu already has a college scholarship offer.

Titan Lacaden plays wide receiver and Hawaii has already offered him a free ride to college on a football scholarship, even though his freshman year is still seven years away.

His father says Titan’s football IQ is unbelievable and that when he was only five-years-old he was talking about coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)