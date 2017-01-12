Healey’s probe leads judge to order documents from Exxon Mobil

BOSTON (AP) – Exxon Mobil has been ordered to hand over documents related to a Massachusetts probe into whether it misled the public about the impact of fossil fuels on the climate.

Wednesday’s decision by a judge is a win for Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who’s trying to determine if the company deceived investors and consumers by hiding what it knew about the link between burning fossil fuels and climate change.

Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp. says it’s reviewing the decision.

