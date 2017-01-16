Healthcast: Bad bosses and their impact on health

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study found that people who work for “toxic” bosses tend to feel more depressed.

The study, published by the British Psychological Society, said people whose show narcissistic or psychopathic traits are more depressed. The study also found that they are more likely to engage in undesirable behaviors and counter-productive work on the job.

Managers who exhibit “dark” traits can also be bad for organizations because they create a toxic work environment.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)