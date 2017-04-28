Hearing-impaired man reported missing in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say suffers from impaired hearing.

Panha Pen, 20, was last seen Thursday morning near Lowell High School, according to authorities.

Pen is said to 5 feet 4 inches, 120 pounds, with a slim build, black hair and dark eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt with thin black stripes, a dark hooded jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-937-3200.

