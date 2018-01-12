Heavy rain followed by flash freeze this weekend; flood watch, winter weather advisory in effect

(WHDH) — Heavy rain is expected to move through Massachusetts Friday and persist into Saturday morning before a flash freeze triggered by dropping temperatures creates slick conditions on the roadways.

A flood watch has been issued for all of southern New England for Friday and Saturday. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Flood watch is up… 1-3" today into tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wThfnVE7t8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 12, 2018

Winter weather advisory too… flash freeze potential as well as this storm ending as a bit of freezing drizzle tomorrow. #7news pic.twitter.com/8obbkeZ6Ct — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 12, 2018

The heaviest of the rain is expected Friday night through Saturday morning. Due to mild temperatures that are expected to climb into the 50s and 60s on Friday, the storm will not bring any threat for snow.

The combination of moderate to heavy rain, on top of snow melt and the possibility of isolated ice jams along area rivers and streams, presents the threat of localized street flooding. Snow-clogged drains will present a serious threat for flooding as well.

In many areas, 1-3 inches of rain is expected to fall before the storm clears out. Some areas could come close to 4 inches of rain.

General 1-3" of rain likely… heaviest across Southeast Mass. #7news pic.twitter.com/1rN1WNT3Fs — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 12, 2018

Freezing rain and drizzle is expected to fall at the tail-end of the storm system around midday Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, but come early afternoon, they’ll dip down below freezing across western and northern Massachusetts.

Temp crash Saturday mid morning to early afternoon. #7news pic.twitter.com/kEqWvmvfvb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 12, 2018

Downpours early tomorrow morning taper to freezing drizzle by late morning. #7news pic.twitter.com/O3Or2dyc5x — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 12, 2018

A flash freeze is expected and it could last well into the afternoon and evening hours. Motorists are urged to exercise caution due the possibility for black ice.

“Arctic air comes charging back in on Saturday. As part of this storm, a flash freeze is a concern,” Meteorologist Chris Lambert said.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s Saturday night for the Patriots-Titans playoff game.

Nothing like a 40 degree swing… near 60 early tomorrow AM @GilletteStadium , however, temps crash midday and kickoff temp runs at 23. 20 by games end. #7news pic.twitter.com/wwqn9qvvDM — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 12, 2018

