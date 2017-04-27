Hernandez estate worthless, North Attleborough home to be sold

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) — Documents filed Thursday in Bristol Probate court show the estate of Aaron Hernandez is worthless, putting his former home in North Attleborough at the center of a legal battle.

Attorneys for Odin Lloyd’s mother, and for the Hernandez estate, filed a motion to clear the way for the sale of the home. Hernandez’s attorneys said in an affidavit that his estate currently has a dollar value of zero.

His attorneys discussed the pending sale of his $1.3 million North Attleborough home after receiving an offer on Tuesday, which will expire Friday. The home comes with 7,000 square feet of space, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Judge Thomas McGuire impounded the name of buyer and the offer price after attorneys argued that publicly disclosing such information could hurt the sale. All parties agreed to transfer the home from Hernandez’s name to his estate.

Ursula Ward, the mother of Odin Lloyd, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit seeking any proceeds from the sale of the home. When the home is sold, Ward is expected to pursue the proceeds.

Hernandez was convicted of killing Lloyd in 2013. He was serving a life sentence at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley when he hung himself with a bedsheet on April 19.

His death came just five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double murder.

