Hikers and injured dog rescued in California

Placer County, CA (WHDH) — Emergency crews had to use night vision equipment to rescue two hikers and a dog who were trapped in the Sierra Mountains.

Authorities say the two men in their 60’s were on the trail when their dog, Buster, got spooked and ran off.

When they finally found the lost pup he couldn’t stand on his hind legs so they carried him for two and a half hours.

As it started to get dark, the pair got lost so they stopped to build a fire and call 911 while they sill had cell service.

Authorities say they did the right thing. The men are fine and Buster is expected to make a full recovery.

