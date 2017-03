HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Hingham Police officer said he had the best dinner date ever.

Sergeant Steven Dearth was eating at Panera Bread on Derby Street when a 4-year-old girl, Lillian, asked if she could join him.

You can see the two had a good time chatting and enjoying their meals from pictures above.

