Homicide investigation launched after elderly woman found dead in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Needham launched a homicide investigation after officials said an elderly woman was found dead in her apartment late Wednesday night.

Laura Shifrina, 81, was found dead at around 11 p.m. by her daughter. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Shifrina was suffering from “sharp trauma.” Shifrina, who is Russian and did not speak English, had lived in the public housing complex for elderly and disabled residents on Linden Street for about 15 years.

“Her daughter had come over to do a well-being check and discovered her in the apartment,” said Morissey said.

Police also spent several hours searching for Shifrina’s 2011 red Ford Fiesta, which they said was stolen from her home. Police said the car was recovered Thursday at around 1 p.m. on Dorchester Avenue in Boston. No one was inside the car when it was discovered.

Needham Police Chief John Schlittler said the last homicide in the town was more than a decade ago.

Police said the incident is isolated and that there is no danger to the public. Schools in the area will see increased police patrols as a precaution.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)