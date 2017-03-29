HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - A Hopkinton kennel owner was called to court to answer to animal cruelty charges, Wednesday.

Louise Coleman, the owner of Greyhound Friends, faced a judge in front of a packed courthouse. She was ordered to stay away from the kennel.

Police say a number of inspections showed unsanitary conditions at the facility. Officers found unsafe conditions at the kennel on Saddle Hill Road, according to police.

Police say services there have been suspended for the time being.

Coleman will return to court in May.

