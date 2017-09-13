Hospital shooter admitted to murdering mother in front of step-father, court docs say

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) — The man accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire’s largest hospital waived his Miranda rights and admitted to the murder, according to court paperwork.

Travis Frink, 48, of Rhode Island, signed into the visitor center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. and went to the intensive care unit, where his 70-year-old mother was situated, authorities said.

Soon after, Lebanon police received an emergency call reporting shots had been fired there.

At about 5:20 p.m., Fink told officers that he drove up from Rhode Island and “shot his mother several times in her hospital bed,” the paperwork said. She was slated to be discharged Friday.

Robert Ferriere, Frink’s step-father, was said to be present in the room when he arrived. Frink requested time alone with his mother. His step-father complied.

Upon leaving the room, Robert Ferriere said he heard a scream and then saw Frink opening fire on his mother, according to the paperwork. Frink then placed the gun in a bag and walked out.

The paperwork also indicated that the victim’s nurse, Lauren Wojtonik, told police she saw Frink holding a gun. At that point, Wojtonik said she ran from the room and heard two gun shots.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identified the shooting victim as Pamela Ferriere, of Groton.

No other patients, visitors or workers were physically injured.

Frink was detained as he tried to leave the grounds of Dartmouth-Hitchcock, authorities said.

The brazen shooting sparked panic as employees and patients were evacuated into the parking lot. People were told to avoid the area around the hospital, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to it.

An employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a “code silver,” indicating a violent situation is unfolding, telling them to get out if possible or to shelter in place.

Frink is slated to appear Wednesday afternoon in Grafton Superior Court, where he’ll answer to first-degree murder charges. The motive behind the incident is not clear.

