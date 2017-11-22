House damaged after crash involving 3 vehicles in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews are on scene at a home in Burlington after a crash involving three vehicles damaged a home, injuring one person.

Burlington Fire say the home at 80 Bedford Street suffered structural damage as a result of the crash.

Police say they do not know what caused the crash at this time.

One person was injured in the crash. The extent of the injuries isn’t known but they are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A criminal citation has been issued as a result of the crash, and a building inspector has been called to the scene.

