NEW BOSTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police say a home under construction exploded Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in New Boston, New Hampshire, trapping and killing a person who was working in the basement.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a home for sale on Foxberry Drive after receiving several 911 calls reporting a blast that some say could be felt as many as 15 miles away.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found massive flames burning at a home that was completely leveled.

“We all felt this giant boom,” Lori Kyer said. “You could feel the heat. The smoke plume could be seen from the center of town.”

The home was unoccupied, but there was a painter working in the basement when the explosion happened, according to police.

Police say the explosion caused the home’s first floor to collapse onto the basement. Crews cleared the rubble and the medical examienr found the body of Antonio De Souza, 46, of Nashua.

Police say witnesses ran to the scene and spoke with De Souza, who was trapped inside, before the home went up in flames. No other injuries were reported.

“An off-duty fire member, as well as a neighbor, heard the explosion and came to the house. They were able to converse back and forth with him.” Danielle Cole of the state fire marshal’s office said. “He said that he was hurt and unable to move.”

Because of the home’s remote location, crews were forced to bring in 3,000 feet of hose to battle the flames.

“In the country we don’t have hydrant systems. We have water where you can get it,” New Boston Fire Chief Daniel MacDonald said. “That’s one of the difficulties of always fighting fires here.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but officials say they working to determine if a propane tank played a role in the explosion.

