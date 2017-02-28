WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans rejected a Democratic effort to require the Justice Department to provide Congress with information about President Donald Trump’s finances and possible campaign ties to Russia.

The GOP-led Judiciary Committee on Tuesday defeated the resolution on a party-line vote of 18-16. Republicans said it would be premature and duplicative of their own efforts on the matter.

The resolution of inquiry was introduced by Rep. Jerold Nadler, a New York Democrat. It would request information related to an investigation on Trump’s links to Russia and potential financial conflicts of interest, but wouldn’t force the Justice Department to turn any of those documents over.

Federal investigators have been looking into contacts between Trump advisers and Russia for months, along with Russia’s role in political hacking during the campaign aimed at Democrats.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)