How To Help Houston

Local efforts to help Houston and its surrounding communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey are in full swing. If you’re looking for ways to help, there are several ways to get involved.

Local donation centers are accepting donations of diapers, non-perishable food, baby formula, toiletries, new clothing, and blankets. These items can be dropped off at Boston City Hall and other sites throughout the city (see below):

We're holding a #HelpforHouston Drive to aid those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Here's how you can help: https://t.co/6RiypAwIQU pic.twitter.com/bWXZwBwew8 — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) August 28, 2017

For more on these donation efforts, see our story here.

For those looking to make a financial donation, you can text HARVEY to 90999.

The Salvation Army also has ways for you to donate.

Those affected by #HurricaneHarvey need your help now and for years to come. Visit https://t.co/Tr6pwCDM4n or text STORM to 51555 to donate. pic.twitter.com/yPEdE8h6vw — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) August 28, 2017

Fundraising sites such as GoFundMe have special dedicated pages for Hurricane Harvey victims where people can donate as well.

For other ways to donate to Harvey relief efforts, check out our story here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)