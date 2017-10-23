(WHDH) — A new study shows that humans are hardwired to fear spiders and snakes.

Results from the Max Planck Institute and Uppsala University reveals that 6-month-old babies respond negatively to pictures of spiders and snakes compared to similarly colored images of fish and flowers.

Researchers think we’re born fearing creepy crawlies because we’ve lived with them for millions of years longer than modern predators.

