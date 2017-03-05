BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people braved the cold in South Boston and ran into frigid cold ocean water—for a good cause. The annual “Shamrock Splash” raises money for the city’s beach programs.

About 250 people ditched the winter jacket and grabbed a bathing suit on a cold Sunday morning for the event.

The crazy, cold idea raised more than $50,000.

The money will be used to create free beach events and programs for families this summer.

