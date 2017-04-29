Hundreds join annual Charles River Cleanup

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people pitched in to clean up the Charles River for the 17th annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup.

Volunteers from school, religious and other groups picked up trash and debris to help get Boston ready for summer. The cleanup stretched from the Museum of Science to the BU Bridge.

Organizers said this is the largest single-day river cleanup in the country.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)