Hundreds rally in Massachusetts to save ‘Obamacare’

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered outside Boston’s Faneuil Hall calling on Congress to save the Affordable Care Act.

Among the Democrats leading Sunday’s rally were both of Massachusetts’ U.S. senators, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Walsh told the crowd that millions of Americans could lose access to health care if President Barack Obama’s signature health care law is repealed. Both senators said they will fight efforts by Republicans in Congress to dismantle the law.

The rally was one of many being staged across the country in advance of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump has promised to repeal and replace the health care law, and the Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday passed a measure taking the first steps to dismantle it.

