LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) – New Hampshire State Police reopened all southbound lines on I-93 in Londonderry after a large piece of concrete fell off the bridge earlier Monday.

The state Department of Transportation said a 100-pound piece of concrete fell from the bridge. The concrete did not directly land on any cars but four or five cars were damaged from driving over pieces of concrete. No one was injured.

Officials said the bridge was built in the early 1960s and deterioration is to blame.

Crews are on the scene to make sure the bridge is structurally sound. Crews shut down all but one of the northbound lanes Monday night to check stability of that side of the bridge.

