Ice cream shop leaves coupons for Braintree H.S. seniors after parking prank

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — An ice cream shop left coupons for free cones on students’ windshields at Braintree High School after dozens were issued parking tickets last week.

Daddy’s Dairy left the coupons with the message, “Happy Monday Seniors – great parking! Better than a ticket!”

Last week, seniors parked their cars sideways in the lot, as part of a senior prank to block juniors from parking. Police said the prank resulted in 65 parking tickets.

