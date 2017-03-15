Icy conditions slow down snow cleanup in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were out throughout Boston Wednesday to clean up the mess left by Tuesday’s snowstorm but the cold temperatures and the ice made things difficult.

Dump trucks were seen hauling away slush and snow but stubborn ice was sticking to sidewalks in the North End, including along the Freedom Trail. Outside Paul Revere’s House, the museum director said they were putting their ice chippers and shovels to good use.

Over in Charlestown, residents were hard at work digging out cars and scraping windshields. While many sidewalks in the city have been cleared, ice is still making things slippery.

“Every once in awhile, it’s just like, OK, I’m done, you know?” said Anne Fairbank as she dug her car out in Charlestown.

