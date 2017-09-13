Identical twins give birth just hours apart at Massachusetts hospital

Credit: Rachael McGeoch (Beccy Pistone (left) holds her baby girl Andi Pistone with twin sister Rachael McGeoch (right) and baby boy William Bubenicek at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. )

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Identical twins from Massachusetts recently shared a remarkable life experience at Cambridge’s Mount Auburn Hospital, giving birth just hours apart.

Rachael McGeoch, of Charlestown, and Beccy Pistone, of Brewster, discovered that they were both pregnant with due dates only 13 days apart.

“We talked about how awesome it would be to go into labor the same day and be in the same place,” McGeoch said.

McGeoch says it took some work to convince her sister to give birth in Cambridge because she and her husband live on Cape Cod.

Nine months later, McGeoch’s Aug. 1 due date came and went. She was induced into labor on Aug. 13, which also happened to be Pistone’s due date. Ultimately, Pistone drove up with her husband from the Cape to share the rare experience as twins.

“We thought if we could just get together then we would both go into labor,” said McGeoch. And they were right! Twin power at its finest.”

In neighboring hospital rooms, McGeoch and her husband welcomed William Charles Bubenicek at 10:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Pistone and her husband welcomed Andi Isabella Pistone at 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

