HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Supporters of a Guatemalan man facing deportation have called on federal officials to allow him to stay in Connecticut while he continues efforts to become a U.S. citizen.

Joel Colindres entered the country illegally in 2004 and married a U.S. citizen in 2010. He and his wife live in New Fairfield with their 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

Dozens of supporters rallied Thursday outside the federal courthouse in Hartford in what police called a peaceful protest.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Christopher Murphy and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut issued statements criticizing President Donald Trump’s tough policies on immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Colindres says his most recent request to delay his deportation was declined and he was ordered to leave the country Aug. 17, despite having no criminal record.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)