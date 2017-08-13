Investigation underway after Maine man found dead on fishing boat

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police say a death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a 50-foot commercial fishing boat in Portsmouth.

Police say they received a report of a man found dead on a fishing boat tied to the dock at the Portsmouth Fish Co-Op on Peirce Island.

The victim was identified as Seth Caron, 29, of Brunswick, Maine.

New Hampshire State Police, Portsmouth Police, and the US Coast Guard responded to the incident. Officials say they are still investigating.

