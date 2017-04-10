Investigators ID woman’s remains found in woods in Dedham

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Investigators have identified the skeletal remains of a woman found in Dedham last week.

At a news conference Monday, Dedham police officials and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the remains are believed to be those of Susan Anyanwu-Corbin, 22.

Anyanwu-Corbin had been reported missing in Feb. 2016.

Her decomposed body was discovered in the woods adjacent to a parking lot at 376 High Street.

Officials are asking for the public’s help regarding information on Anyanwu-Corbin’s disappearance.

The state’s medical examiner, along with a Massachusetts State Police forensics team, are investigating the cause and manner of her death.

