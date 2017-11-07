Ipswich Ale Brewery apologizes after employee wears blackface Halloween costume

IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Ipswich Ale Brewery issued an apology after complaints about an employee’s costume at the brewery’s Halloween party.

The employee wore blackface as part of his costume of the late rapper the Notorious B.I.G. He was not working when he wore the costume to a Halloween party at the brewery’s restaurant. According to a Facebook post from the employee, he even won second place in the restaurant’s costume contest.

“People need to be aware that in history, blackface on a white person is associated with a lot of really negative things back in the 20s, back in the turn of the century,” said Jim Cornacchio.

The brewery received a lot of complaints about the costume and they released a statement on their Facebook page reading, “We would like to deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by a racially insensitive Halloween costume worn by one of our employees.”

The employee also apologized in a statement released through the brewery, saying, “…it simply never occurred to me that this was going to be so harmful to so many. I wish I could take it back but I can’t.” He said he is a huge Notorious B.I.G. fan and was planning to buy a mask for the costume but ran out of time and used makeup instead. He said he will donate the $100 he won in the contest to the ACLU.

The employee is now serving an unpaid suspension. Ipswich Ale Brewery said its employees will also undergo diversity training.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)