JetBlue flight from Boston diverted due to sick crew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHDH) — A JetBlue plane headed to San Diego from Logan Airport was diverted to Buffalo, New York after the airline said three crew members got sick.

Officials said JetBlue Flight 19 took off from Logan at 4:55 p.m. and was scheduled to land in San Diego at around 8 p.m. Instead, the plane landed in Buffalo after officials said the crew members experienced dizziness and were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to the plane and checked out the cabin with carbon monoxide detectors.

“JetBlue Flight 19 from Boston to San Diego diverted to Buffalo when crew members required medical attention. The flight landed safely in Buffalo and was met by medical personnel. Customers will continue on to San Diego this evening,” JetBlue said in a statement.

There is no word yet on what caused those crew members to become sick.

The passengers have since left for San Diego and were scheduled to land at around 5 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)