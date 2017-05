Cascade Township, Michigan (WHDH) — Fire on board a Jetblue flight forced an emergency landing.

Officials say a lithium battery caught fire on board the flight from New York to San Francisco.

By the time the plane landed in Michigan, the flames were out.

No one was hurt.

