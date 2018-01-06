BOSTON (WHDH) - A JetBlue flight that departed from Logan Airport returned to Boston Saturday night after passengers and staff reported an unusual odor and began to feel unwell.

The crew decided to return to Boston out of an abundance of caution, according to the airline, and they were met by medical personal when they landed.

The flight was bound for Punta Cana.

JetBlue said the plane will be inspected.

Additional details were not immediately available.

