Joe and Jill Biden get multi-book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — First the Obamas, now the Bidens. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have book deals.

Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it will release two books by Joe Biden and one by Jill. Joe Biden’s first book will “explore one momentous year,” when his son Beau died in 2015 and his agonized decision against running for president. Biden has said recently that he regrets his choice and believes he could have defeated Republican Donald Trump, who pulled off a stunning upset against the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Biden’s memoir is currently untitled and no release date was announced. Flatiron, a Macmillan imprint, is calling the book “the story of not just a politician, but of a father, grandfather, friend and husband.”

“We’re so deeply honored to be the publisher of these books by Vice President and Dr. Biden,” Flatiron president and publisher said in a statement. “The Vice President’s book promises to give us all a deeper understanding of recent political history, but it will clearly also be a book about the values that have given the Vice President strength in both good times and bad.”

Flatiron did not provide details about the two other books it acquired or about financial terms. Two publishing officials with knowledge of negotiations said bidding went at least into seven figures. The officials were not authorized to discuss negotiations and asked not to be identified. The Bidens were represented by Creative Artists Agency.

In late February, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, jointly agreed to write book deals with Crown, a Penguin Random House imprint. Their combined deals are worth well into eight figures.

Biden was a popular vice president and the death of Beau Biden brought him widespread sympathy. His book stands a good chance of becoming the rare notable vice presidential memoir, a list even shorter than the list of notable vice presidents. The job had little influence until well into the 20th century and only in recent decades have books by former vice presidents, at least the ones who never became president, attracted much attention. The most widely read vice presidential memoir is likely Dick Cheney’s “In My Time,” a best-seller published in 2011.

Both Bidens have written books before. Joe Biden’s “Promises to Keep” was released by Random House in 2007. Simon & Schuster published Jill Biden’s “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops,” a picture book, in 2012.

